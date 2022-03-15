HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Cars Become Pricier In Us, China For Second Time In A Week

Tesla cars become pricier in US, China for second time in a week

Tesla announced an increase in the price of its EVs in the United States and China. This is the second hike in less than a week's time. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2022, 01:39 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Tesla has increased the prices of electric vehicles on Tuesday for the second time in less than a week's duration. This move comes after the Tesla chief Elon Musk informed that the EV company is facing significant inflation pressure.

The hike in the prices of electric vehicles is a consequence of the increase in the cost of raw materials that have taken a leap after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tesla has raised the prices for all its models in the United States, showed the website whereas, in China, it increased the prices of some China-made Model 3 and Model Y products by about 5 per cent, following the hike on March 10.

Also read | Tesla faces significant inflation risks amid Russia-Ukraine war, says Elon Musk

In China, after the price hike, the Model Y Range EV will cost one 375,900 yuan which is up 18,000 yuan from March 10. Tesla Model 3 will cost one 367,900 yuan. It also registered an increase of 18,000 yuan following the hike of 10,000 yuan five days ago.

A previous report had mentioned about Tesla Model Y becoming one of the bestselling electric vehicles in China in February 2022. This EV has also become a crucial product in the EV company's list along with Tesla Model 3 which is its global bestselling model. China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) informed Tesla sold around 23,300 China-made EVs in the country last month which is up by 27 per cent compared to the same period in the preceding period. Tesla also exported 33,315 made-in-China electric vehicles last month.

Also read | Tesla unlikely to enter into EV battery mass production in 2022: Report

Tesla had also informed about its plans to build another EV factory in Shanghai to meet the increasing demand for EVs in China. The company currently produces its Model 3 and Model Y electric cars in its Shanghai plant. Along with catering to the Chinese market, it also manufactures models for its overseas markets.

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2022, 01:39 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model Y Range Tesla Model Y Tesla Model 3 Tesla Elon Musk
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city