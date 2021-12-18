Tesla introduces road noise reduction feature in new Model S and Model X EVs

Tesla has installed a pair of active noise-cancelling microphones in the refreshed Model S and Model X electric vehicles that will help in the reduction of road noise inside the cabin. With the recent software update, the Active Road Noise Reduction feature has come into play in the stated models.

These new microphones will pick up the road noise that will make its way into the cabin and then as the EV company states the software's anti-noise feature will release notes to cancel the unwanted noise. Tesla has also shared with the help of audio system's speakers, one can create quiet zones around the passengers travelling in the EV.

In an earlier report, it has been informed that an over-the-air update can now display the status of the vehicle's tyres. Though this update was not announced by the EV company, some customers noted the update and shared it online. This new feature will help the owners to know the condition of the tyres of the electric vehicle if they have been worn out or if the tread depth is too low.

Tesla has also rolled out the new Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software update, version 10.6 recently. This update is an early version of Tesla's autonomous driving software and it is currently being tested by a number of owners who have been selected by the automaker through its ‘safety test score’ programme. The update has been rolled out to the drivers with a safety score of ‘98’ or above. Despite the update, the company has shared that the driver needs to stay alert all the time as the FSD Beta version is considered to be a Level 2 driver-assist system.