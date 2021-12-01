Home > Auto > News > Tata Motors reports massive jump in EV sales this November
Tigor (left) and Nexon EVs are the two battery-powered options from Tata Motors.
Tata Motors reports massive jump in EV sales this November

1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2021, 01:38 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Shubhodeep Chakravarty

  • Tata Motors sold 1,751 units of electric vehicles in November, more than 4 times the number sold in November of 2020.

  • Tigor EV and Nexon EV are the two battery-powered options available.
  • Conventional vehicles like Tata Punch and Safari are also faring reasonably well, further powering sales figures.

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported it had sold a total of 29,778 units of passenger vehicles in the country in November, up 38% from the same month of 2020. While sale of conventional vehicles picked up pace, the performance of electric offerings from the homegrown manufacturer was remarkable - more than four times when figures from last month are compared to November of 2020.

Similar Cars

Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)

Tata Safari

1956 cc|Diesel|Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)

Tata Nexon

1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)

Tata Nexon Ev

Electric|Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)

Jeep Compass

1368 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 17.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)

Mg Zs Ev

Electric|Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)

Volkswagen T-roc

1498 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)

Hyundai Tucson

1999 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 22.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Motors drove in Tigor EV earlier in the year for individual buyers. This is the second all-electric offering from the company and stands with the popular Nexon EV which has a firm grip on the niche electric PV segment. While the share of each of these two vehicles in the monthly sales has not been revealed, the two EVs together accounted for 1,751 units in sales, up from a measly 413 in November of 2020.

The mass-market electric PV segment remains rather bare with Tata Motors being a dominant player. The Tigor EV is priced upwards of 11.99 lakh while Nexon EV starts at 13.99 lakh (ex showroom, before subsidies). Both EVs offer a reasonable range of over 300 kms.

But it isn't as if electric is the only priority for Tata Motors. The company has been quite active this year with its ‘conventional’ models as well. The Safari three-row SUV was launched in February while the Punch micro SUV was driven in in October. While Nexon remains the power player for the company, Punch has quickly taken the second spot within the family, in terms of sales.

  • First Published Date : 01 Dec 2021, 01:38 PM IST

