Tata Motors has released new pricing for its cars across variants today. The new prices is effective now and has been updated on the carmakers official website as well. On Friday, Tata Motors had announced the hike across all variants of cars it offers in India. The hike in prices range between ₹10,000 and ₹36,000 across model.

Here is how much one needs to pay now to drive home a Tata car.

Tata Nexon

Nexon sub-compact SUV remains the best-selling model for Tata Motors in India. With 6,938 units in April, Nexon contributed to about 28 per cent of Tata's overall sales in the passenger vehicles segment in the country. According to the latest price hike, Nexon will cost around ₹10,000 more for the base model. The XE variant, which used to cost ₹7.09 lakh (ex-showroom), is now priced at ₹7.19 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the top-spec trim XZA+ (O) Dual Tone variant will cost ₹12.95 lakh (ex-showroom) against ₹12.79 lakh (ex-showroom) till yesterday.

Tata Tiago

Tiago is Tata's second best-seller, and contributes almost as much as Nexon does to the overall sales of the carmaker. The base variant of the car known as the XE used to cost ₹4.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The price has now been revised to ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end XZA+ Dual Tone will now cost ₹6.95 lakh (ex-showroom) against ₹6.84 lakh it used cost earlier.

Tata Altroz

With 6,649 units sold in April, premium hatchback Altroz is the third best-selling model for Tata Motors in India. The price of the Altroz used to start at ₹5.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for its base variant XE Petrol, while the top end version XZ Plus Diesel used to cost ₹9.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices have now been revised to ₹5.79 lakh and ₹9.55 lakh respectively.





Tata Harrier SUV

Launched last year, Harrier has been the best-selling SUV for Tata Motors in India. It sold 1,712 units of Harrier SUV last month. The price of the Harrier SUV used to start at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant XE. The top-spec trim XZA Plus Dual Tone was priced at ₹20.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The new prices stand at ₹14.29 lakh and 20.81 lakh respectively.





Tata Safari SUV

The Safari SUV has received its first hike within months of its launch earlier this year. The starting price for a Safari SUV was at ₹14.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XE variant. The top variant XZA Plus used to cost ₹25.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The new prices will be ₹14.99 lakh and ₹21.61 lakh (ex-showroom).





Tata Tigor

Tigor is Tata's only sedan currently available in the market. According to the revised price list, the base XE variant will cost ₹5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), up by almost ₹10,000. The top variant XZA Plus will now cost ₹7.73 lakh (ex-showroom) up from ₹7.63 lakh earlier.