Tata Motors felicitates Indian Olympic athletes, who missed Bronze, with Altroz

Tata Motors presented Altroz hatchback to 24 Indian athletes who missed medal by one spot at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 as a token of appreciation. The carmaker has offered a special Tata Altroz for the athletes, which will reach them finished in High Street Gold colour.

From captain Rani Rampal and her Indian women hockey teammates to boxers like Pooja Rani and Satish Kumar, were seen at the felicitation ceremony today held in New Delhi. They were later seen posing with the Altroz in golden colour.

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said, “We are extremely proud of our athletes for the sheer commitment and the indomitable spirit they showed at the recently held Tokyo Olympics and it is my honour to share the same platform with them today. Resonating their spirit and acknowledging their hard work, we are ecstatic to present to them the Tata Altroz, the gold standard in premium hatchbacks. As they continue to inspire each one of us, we wish them all the very best for their future and are confident that in years to come, they will bring to our country success galore."

The Indian Women's hockey team crashed out of the semi finals at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, losing to Great Britain and missing out on Bronze. Boxer Pooja Rani was defeated by China's Li Qian in the quarter finals of the women's 75-kg category, while Satish Chandra crashed out of the men's super heavyweight category in the quarter finals, fighting bravely a major eye injury against world number one Bakhodir Jalolov from Uzbekistan.

Tata Motors had earlier said that it will get these special edition Altroz delivered to the athletes soon. Tata Motors is the first carmaker who has gifted Indian athletes with a car despite not winning any medal.

Indian carmakers have been felicitating Indian athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 since their return from the event. Renault has already presented four Kiger SUVs to medalists Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.

Earlier, Mahindra had announced that it will gift an XUV700 to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won India's only gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Mahindra also hinted that it is planning a special edition of its upcoming flagship XUV700 SUV to honour Chopra, after social media was flooded with suggestions from users to offer the special edition.