Swiggy aims to cover 8 lakh km per day using electric vehicles by 2025

Food delivery platform Swiggy has committed to increase the use of electric vehicles in its fleet and cover at least eight lakh kilometres per day through EVs by 2025. The food platform has partnered with e-cycle manufacturer Hero Lectro and last-mile delivery player Fast Dispatch Logistics to enable end-to-end delivery of Swiggy orders through cargo e-cycles.

The company is currently conducting trail runs for electric vehicle deployment in its fleets in Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad. Apart from reduction in carbon emissions, usage of electric vehicles is also expected to lower the running cost of delivery vehicles by up to 40 per cent, thus leading to higher earnings for the company's delivery partners.

Hero Lectro cargo e-cycles are designed for last mile delivery solutions and can travel at a maximum speed of 25 kmph. They come with a range of 70-75 km on a single charge, making them an ideal delivery vehicle for short-distances. With incorporation of electric cycles in its fleet, Swiggy aims to make its operations sustainable. "We are mindful of the environmental impact of our operations and are taking the necessary steps to make our journey more sustainable," the company's CEO Sriharsha Majety said.

Swiggy has also signed an agreement with Reliance BP Mobility (RBML) to build an ecosystem for electric vehicle battery-swapping stations across the country. Both the companies aim to create a greener and cost-effective solution for delivery fleets. RBML CEO Harish C Mehta believes that the collaboration with Swiggy will help increase EV adoption among delivery and transportation companies. "We are confident Swiggy and their delivery partners will immensely benefit from our widespread network of battery swap stations," he added.

Various app-based companies are joining the electric vehicle bandwagon by committing to use electric vehicles for delivering their orders. Earlier this year, Zomato joined the likes of Flipkart and Amazon to support sustainable last-mile delivery. The company committed to adopt electric vehicles for 100% of its fleet by 2030 and joined the Climate Group’s global electric mobility initiative - EV100.