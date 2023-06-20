Suzuki Motor inks pact with SkyDrive to make flying cars

Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp has signed an agreement with SkyDrive Inc to develop flying cars. Both the companies will use the former's factory in central Japan to make these electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft while production is aimed to begin by around spring next year. Under the partnership, while SkyDrive will establish a wholly owned subsidiary to make the aircraft, Suzuki will help with manufacturing preparations, including securing talent.

SkyDrive is headquartered in the city of Toyota in central Japan and has a trading house Itochu Corp, tech firm NEC Corp and a unit of energy company Eneos Holdings Inc among its main shareholders. It signed the deal with Suzuki in March last year to team up in research, development and marketing of flying cars.

Earlier this year, both the companies informed in a joint statement that they will together work to open new markets with an initial focus on India. With this new deal, the Japanese automaker will venture into the fourth mobility business in addition to automobiles, motorcycles and outboard motors.

SkyDrive has already started developing a compact, two-seater electric-powered flying car. The company also plans a full-scale production of this car. However, it was not clear whether Suzuki will be involved in the development of this particular model.

Flying cars have become a major focus for the mobility of the future and various companies have started research and development of such vehicles. In fact, it is quite possible that flying cars will take over the skies by the end of this decade.

Recently, Hyundai's UK top boss Michael Cole said in an interview that it is possible for such vehicles to become a practical reality for the world by the turn of the decade. "We could see some intra-city type application with the Urban Air Mobility for cargo, but maybe for passengers. But that’s towards the end of this decade and obviously smaller scale," he said.

