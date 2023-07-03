SUVs drive Mahindra sales in June at 32,585 units despite short-term disruption

Mahindra & Mahindra has reported that it witnessed an overall year-on-year sales growth of 15% in June at 62,429 units. The company's volume driver remained its SUV portfolio, logging in a sales growth of 22% in domestic market at 32,585 units last month as against 26,620 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. Overall, including exports, the OEM sold 33,986 units of SUVs last month.

The growth has been achieved despite a temporary disruption. The company said that its sales volume for SUVs was restricted by a short-term disruption in engine-related parts at the supplier end. The semiconductor supply constraints for specific parts such as Air Bag ECU also continued in June.

Mahindra's total passenger vehicle sales witnessed a 21% growth at 32,588 units as compared to 26,880 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. The company's total exports saw a slight decline of 10% from 2,777 units sold in June of 2022 to 2,505 units sold last month.

The company is also gearing up to launch the five-door version of Thar SUV in India in 2024. Once launched, it will compete against Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the upcoming 5-door version of Force Gurkha. Thar 5-door will be offered with the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and 2.2-litre diesel engine that are doing duty on the XUV700, 3-door Thar and Scorpio N.

In a separate development, Mahindra is pressing hard on the pedal to diversify its employee ecosystem by hiring more women at the shop floors. The company has seen the number of women employees at its manufacturing plants grow by three times over last year to 1,202 at present. These women are involved in core activities ranging from welding to robotics loading, vehicle assembly and machine shop, among others. The company hires from over 25 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), some of which are women-only ITIs.

