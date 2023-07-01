This is Mahindra’s ultimate “SUV” built for the Indian Army

Mahindra Defence Systems, a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group recently delivered the Armado Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV) to the Indian Army
The Mahindra Armado has been designed specifically for military and defence usage and is built on a modular platform for a broad range of operations
The Armado is powered by a 3.2-litre turbocharged direct-injection diesel engine tuned for 212 bhp and 500 Nm
The Armado’s engine can run on NATO-grade diesel, which makes it operable even in remote regions across the world
The armoured SUV takes 12 seconds from 0-60 kmph and has a top speed in excess of 120 kmph. It has a payload capacity of 1,000 kg
The Armado comes equipped with Bilstein independent suspension for all four wheels. It also gets 4x4 with front and rear differential locks
The Armado offers protection levels up to B7, STANAG Level II that stops armour-piercing rounds fired from high-velocity rifles and blasts
The tyres can operate for up to 50 km without air or during a puncture. The tyres come with a centralised air inflation system as well
The Mahindra Armado can be used for patrolling high intensity areas, special forces operations and quick reaction teams