Survey reveals 80% would buy EV at price parity, others blame support structure

India has joined numerous countries around the world in promoting electric vehicles through various measures and although EVs remain scarce on roads here, there is a change on the horizon that could mean a cleaner, more affordable transport option in both the personal as well as commercial space.
Many agree though that two factors, more than others, would determine the success of EVs in the country - price and supporting infrastructure.
As per a recent survey conducted by EV fleet management company Lithium Urban Technologies, most respondents said that they are willing to opt for an EV at price parity while those who answered in the negative blamed a lack of support infrastructure for such vehicles for their decision.
Here are some of the key highlights from the survey report which covered 3,500 respondents from seven cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur and Hyderabad.
1
69% of respondents feel that they have increased their efforts to adopt a more sustainable way of living since the onset of the pandemic. Amongst this, 86% of people of age 55+ top the list.
Those residing in Mumbai (85%) and Bangalore (68%) have a higher claim towards living a more sustainable lifestyle, compared to those residing in Delhi (62%) and Chennai (50%).
2
Overall there is an increasing preference for electric vehicles especially amongst the younger generations with close to 80% of respondents having shown willingness to purchase an electric vehicle with higher preference being from the male respondents as compared to the female respondents.
Cost saving and environmental sustainability are the top reasons.
The other 20% do not wish to purchase an EV due to their opinion about a lack in proper support infrastructure, especially in the form of charging stations.
3
44% of respondents were using public transport and 36% were making use of personal vehicles for daily office commute in pre-pandemic days.
Only 15% are now willing to opt for public transport and 65% are keen to make use of their own vehicles. Delhi tops the list of with most respondents from here willing to use personal mobility options.
4
While only 17% of respondents claim that their office provides an option for sustainable mobility, Bangalore was seen witnessing the highest provision of sustainable mobility by offices which is much higher than the national average.