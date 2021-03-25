India has joined numerous countries around the world in promoting electric vehicles through various measures and although EVs remain scarce on roads here, there is a change on the horizon that could mean a cleaner, more affordable transport option in both the personal as well as commercial space.

Many agree though that two factors, more than others, would determine the success of EVs in the country - price and supporting infrastructure.





As per a recent survey conducted by EV fleet management company Lithium Urban Technologies, most respondents said that they are willing to opt for an EV at price parity while those who answered in the negative blamed a lack of support infrastructure for such vehicles for their decision.





Here are some of the key highlights from the survey report which covered 3,500 respondents from seven cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur and Hyderabad.