HT Auto
Home Auto News Strike Called By Korean Truckers May Further Hit Global Auto Market

Strike called by Korean truckers may further hit global auto market

Hyundai Motor Co's biggest manufacturing unit located at Ulsan came to a pause due to a shortage of components last week after the truckers went on protest.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jun 2022, 01:45 PM
Members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union attend a protest in front of Hyundai Motor's factory in Ulsan, South Korea.
Members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union attend a protest in front of Hyundai Motor's factory in Ulsan, South Korea.
Members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union attend a protest in front of Hyundai Motor's factory in Ulsan, South Korea.
Members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union attend a protest in front of Hyundai Motor's factory in Ulsan, South Korea.

A strike called by thousands of South Korean truckers entered the seventh day as the participants continue to protest against rising fuel costs. According to a report by Reuters this strike has disrupted production at many factories and has caused lagging works at ports. It may also pose a new risk to the already strained global supply chain.

A previous report stated production at Hyundai Motor Co's biggest manufacturing unit located at Ulsan came to a pause due to a shortage of components last week after the truckers went on protest. Around 1,000 truckers started the strike at the automaker's production unit on Friday. As per the latest reports, Hyundai carried a few extra shifts over the weekend to clear backorders. The automaker admitted there was disruption, however, it declined to give details. Hyundai expressed hope of going back to a normal schedule as soon as possible.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹6.99 - 11.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Hyundai to pilot autonomous car-hailing service with two Ioniq 5 EVs in Seoul )

Hyundai's Ulsan factories manufacture 6,000 vehicles daily, the union said in the report. The strike had cost the automaker 4,000 to 5,000 vehicles as of Friday, worth up to 235 billion won ($182.65 million). The report also mentioned some employees at Kia Corporation were using newly assembled cars to make deliveries.

The ongoing global semiconductor shortage which seems to be easing now might again get impacted as truckers have planned to stop shipments of raw materials for semiconductors produced in Ulsan, stated a union official Park Jeong-tae. However, an official of one major tech manufacturer informed that there might be no significant disruption in the near term given the status of inventories of raw materials.

(Also read | India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line announced

Coming to steel which is also one of the major components in the auto industry is also up for some fresh disruption as Steelmaker POSCO Holdings Inc said the strike had halted shipments from two plants by about one-third, or 35,000 tonnes a day. This might lead to production halts if the supply side tilts negatively.

First Published Date: 13 Jun 2022, 01:45 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Semiconductor shortage
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry
The next generation of lunar rovers could be unlike any ever seen by the moon as GM and Lockheed Martin team up to help astronauts.
GM lunar vehicles for Moon may be sold to wealthy space travelers
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition will be available in both US and Canada.
In pics: Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition brings a classy vibe
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, the facelift version of the Scorpio SUV, will be offered with a 4X4 variant which was seen testing on off-road sections ahead of launch.
Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N 4X4 SUV tackle off-road challenges during tests
The new Mahindra XUV300 also comes with AutoSHIFT transmission. 
Mahindra XUV300 to soon get a new variant in India
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has set a new Guinness World Record by laying 75-km highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra in about 105 hours. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)
NHAI sets new Guinness World Record, lays 75-km highway in just under five days

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

How to check automatic transmission fluid
How to check automatic transmission fluid
Elon Musk asks Tesla workers to ‘rally hard' post 'tough quarter' in leaked mail
Elon Musk asks Tesla workers to ‘rally hard' post 'tough quarter' in leaked mail
Strike called by Korean truckers may further hit global auto market
Strike called by Korean truckers may further hit global auto market
Hyundai, Volkswagen, Porsche are most misspelled car brands on internet: Study
Hyundai, Volkswagen, Porsche are most misspelled car brands on internet: Study
Ola Electric to invite over 50,000 S1 customers to Futurefactory
Ola Electric to invite over 50,000 S1 customers to Futurefactory

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city