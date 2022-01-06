Story in pics: Skoda plans power moves in 2022, to build on 2021 successes 9 Photos . Updated: 06 Jan 2022, 04:10 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/9Skoda Auto India is buoyed by its success in 2021, a year that the company will regard as a watershed moment for its India fortunes. On the back of the launch of Kushaq SUV, the company achieved a triple digit growth of 130% with 23,858 units sold last year. This is up from 10,387 units in 2020.Seen here is Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis. 2/9The Kushaq SUV is largely powering the Czechs in India and had over 11% share in what is a hotly contested segment. 3/9Skoda says that 60% of all Skoda cars sold in the country last year was Kushaq and that it is looking at having at least a 10% segment share through the course of 2021. 4/9There is a focus on SUVs with Skoda now preparing to bring in the updated Karoq premium SUV as well. This will be Skoda's first launch of the year for the Indian market. 5/9Most eyes though would be on the Slavia mid-size premium sedan. The Slavia is scheduled to arrive at dealerships in February and customer deliveries start from March. The company confirms it has received 1,000 online bookings for the model. 6/9Skoda is banking on premium features, looks and a spacious cabin to help Slavia's case. 7/9Skoda is confident of taking one of the top two spots in the Indian mid-size sedan segment with Slavia. 8/9Skoda also appears determined to further expand its sales and service network in the country. In 2021, Skoda expanded its sales and service touchpoints to 70 in 2021, up from 38 in 2020. 9/9Hollis has also confirmed plans of driving in Skoda Enyaq electric SUV to India in 2023 via FBU route. A mass market Skoda EV, however, is unlikely till at least 2025.