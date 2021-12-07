Top Sections
File photo of Stellantis logo used for representational purpose only.

Stellantis, Foxconn together to design and make flexible semiconductors

2 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2021, 04:49 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said together with Foxconn, the automaker aims to create four new families of chips that will cover over 80 per cent of the brand's semiconductor needs.

Stellantis and iPhone assembler Foxconn announced a partnership today to design purpose-built semiconductors to support the automaker and third-party customers.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares stated that together with Foxconn, the company aims to create four new families of chips that will cover over 80 per cent of the brand's semiconductor needs.

He added that this will collaboration will help the automaker to modernise components, reduce complexity and simplify the supply chain. “This will also boost our ability to innovate faster and build products and services at a rapid pace," he further added.

(Also read | Foxconn, iPhone partner of Apple, unveils electric vehicles. Why it's big news)

This partnership was announced as part of the Stellantis Software Day 2021where the automaker also unveiled STLA Brain, the new electronic and software architecture that will be launched in 2024 across Stellantis’ four battery-electric vehicle-centric platforms, STLA small, medium, large and frame. Stellantis shared that this new platform is fully OTA capable and highly efficient.

Chairman and CEO of Foxconn Technology Group Young Liu shared that Foxconn has in-depth experience in producing semiconductors and software which are two key components needed in the manufacturing of electric vehicles. “We look forward to sharing this expertise with Stellantis and together tackle the long-term supply chain shortages, as we continue with the expansion into the electric vehicle market," he added.

(Also read | EV costs are 'beyond limits' of what auto industry can sustain: Stellantis CEO)

According to an earlier report, Foxconn is also in talks with Saudi Arabia to create a joint venture that will manufacture electric vehicles. It also mentioned that this collaboration may use the platform for EVs licensed by BMW. Foxconn that recently unveiled three of its concept electric vehicles is taking its electrification plans seriously. The company has also stated that it is interested to make electric cars for India.

  07 Dec 2021