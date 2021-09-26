State govts, companies may be allowed to open automated vehicle testing stations

The government may allow entities such as special purpose vehicles, state governments, companies, associations and body of individuals to allow opening Automated Testing Stations (ATS) for testing the fitness of both personal and transport vehicles.

As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), a single window clearance system will be provided for pre-registration or registration of the ATS.

The registering authority shall be above or at the level of the transport commissioner of the state. "ATS may be owned or operated by a person including any individual or company or association or body of individuals or special purpose vehicle or state government," the guidelines read.

The guidelines further stated that if a vehicle fails the required fitness tests, the registered owner or authorised signatory of the vehicle may opt for a re-test after depositing the appropriate fee for re-testing. However, if the vehicle fails the re-test, it will be declared as end-of-life vehicle (ELV).

Further, if registered owner or authorised signatory is not satisfied with the test result, he may submit an appeal with requisite fee. "The appellate authority may order a partial or complete re-inspection of the vehicle, within fifteen working days of receipt of such appeal," the guidelines read.

The ministry also said that the decision of appellate authority shall be final and binding. The guidelines also clarified that there should not be any financial or professional interest or other considerations that may have the potential to influence or compromise the professional behaviour of the owner or operator of an automated testing station.

Transport minister Nitin Gadkari said that the setting up of ATS will minimise manual testing of vehicles as per the road map. “In the first phase, 75 stations will be set up; and later, it will be scaled to 450-500 stations," he said. Currently, 26 ATS are sanctioned, out of which, seven are already functioning.

(with inputs from PTI)