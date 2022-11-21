HT Auto
Home Auto News South Africa Needs Electric Vehicle Policy Within Six Months, Says Ford

South Africa needs electric vehicle policy within six months, says Ford

The Africa head of Ford Motor Co said the South African government must deliver policy certainty on electric vehicles (EVs) within six months to save its automotive industry. Three quarters of cars produced by South Africa's auto industry, which accounts for 5% of gross domestic product and more than 100,000 jobs, are exported, mostly to Europe.

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 21 Nov 2022, 10:03 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only

But with Britain planning to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 and the European Union in 2035, the local industry risks losing thousands of jobs and billions in revenue in the absence of a government plan for EVs. "We need policy certainty, literally, within the next six month period," Neale Hill, President of Ford Motor Company in Africa, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

Also Read : Chinese carmakers target more European sales with five-star EVs

South Africa's trade and industry ministry has not given a timeline for an EV policy but told Reuters in August "the government is seeking ways and means to address the electric vehicle matter to deal with the country's economic and environmental issues".

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic | 12.65 kmpl
₹32.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The ministry was not immediately available for comment.

The government issued an Automotive Masterplan in 2018 to help local makers achieve 1% of global production, increase the use of local materials to 60% from 39% and raise employment, among other objectives. It did not include any policy on EVs.

Hill, who is also the President of South African carmakers' lobby NAAMSA, said auto companies wanted the government to clarify what parts of the master plan are still up for support.

Ford in March boosted its spending on electric vehicles to $50 billion through 2026 as the Dearborn, Michigan-based company tries to catch up with Germany's Volkswagen and industry leader Tesla.

A carmaker takes around four years for an investment decision to convert into an actual funding in a factory, Hill said, adding globally auto companies were making such decisions and South Africa was not featuring in them.

"I'm concerned that (the South African) government's delays and lethargy on this is going to end up costing us having a seat at the table," he said.

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2022, 10:01 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Motor electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

Trending this Week

Kia_Seltos_facelift_up
Kia Seltos facelift looks sportier, India launch likely in 2023
EICMA_2022_highlights
Top 5 two-wheelers showcased at EICMA 2022
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Maruti_Alto_K10_CNG
Maruti Alto in CNG avatar: What it offers

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Mercedes EQB to break cover in India: What to expect
Mercedes EQB to break cover in India: What to expect
Tesla in land of Lamborghini and Ferrari?
Tesla in land of Lamborghini and Ferrari?
Now, Google maps will help you to find an EV fast charger
Now, Google maps will help you to find an EV fast charger
Bentley partners shoemaker to launch limited edition sneakers
Bentley partners shoemaker to launch limited edition sneakers
Tesla under spotlight, this time in South Korea, over tragic wall smash
Tesla under spotlight, this time in South Korea, over tragic wall smash

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city