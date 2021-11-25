Skoda has ‘no current plans’ to launch Karoq facelift in India

The Skoda Karoq SUV is due for a mid-cycle facelift in markets across the world on November 30 with expectations to be launched in India as well. But, Skoda Auto India Brand Director, Zac Hollis, has clarified that the automaker currently has no plans of launching the facelift SUV in the country.

Hollis revealed Skoda's plans of not looking to bring in Karoq to India again while responding to a Twitter user's query. The user wanted to know if he should wait for the facelift Karoq or buy the Kushaq SUV instead, to which Hollis replied, saying, “There are no current plans for further Karoq in India. If that helps you."

Skoda had first showcased the Karoq SUV here at the Auto Expo 2020 and the SUV was eventually launched in May of 2020 via the Completely Built-up Unit (CBU). The entire first batch of the 1,000 units was sold out in the country by January 2021 post which the automaker discontinued the model here.

New Skoda Karoq facelift is based on the company's MQB platform and shares design cues with its elder sibling - Kodiaq. It features gets a wider radiator grille and new, flatter headlights. Skoda's typical characteristic four-eyes design has been retained but now there is a more dynamic look thanks to Full LED Matrix headlight technology.

At the rear, the vehicle looks similar to the outgoing version retaining the taillights and the shape. However, the ‘Skoda’ lettering makes a comeback in place of the company logo. Details about the specifications such as engine, transmission and other details of the Karoq facelift have been kept under the wraps.

While the Karoq might not see the light of the day in India anytime soon, Skoda is planning to launch the Kodiaq facelift SUV in the country in January next year. The carmaker also recently unveiled the new India-specific Slavia sedan, the price for which is yet to be announced.