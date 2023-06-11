This Skoda Karoq goes swimming into Mediterranean Sea. Here's what happened next

Cars plunged into the sea by accident is nothing new to us, and a Skoda Karoq has joined the list. The incident occurred on Friday on the island of Aegina, located near the Greek capital Athens, when a white Skoda Karoq SUV somehow rolled off the edge of the port and ended up in the Aegean Sea. However, no one was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. Later bathers formed a human chain to pull the SUV out of the water.

Enikos, a Greek publication, has reported that once the locals became aware of the SUV in the water, they promptly located a boat and towed it to safer waters before it could sink. When the boat couldn't transport the compact SUV to the shore due to the shallow depth of the beach, the locals formed a human chain and carefully pulled the Skoda SUV out of the water.

The incident was captured on camera and soon went viral on social media. The video shows how several individuals in their bathing suits pushing the Skoda SUV towards the beach while another large group of people collaboratively drag it using a tow rope. The SUV was finally brought to the dry land successfully through their collaborative efforts.

The reason why the Skoda Karoq ended up in the sea was unknown. However, the TikTok video suggests that the driver forgot to use the handbrake, which sounds unlikely, though, as the Skoda Karoq has an automatic electronic handbrake as a standard feature. A reason behind the incident could be that the SUV was a DSG automatic gearbox equipped one, and the driver somehow forgot to engage the Park mode of the vehicle while parking the SUV.

It is not known what happened to the Skoda SUV, but there is hope that it can be salvaged due to the prompt actions of the local volunteers who swiftly recovered the vehicle from drowning.

