HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News This Skoda Karoq Goes Swimming Into The Mediterranean Sea, Bathers Form A Human Chain To Save It

This Skoda Karoq goes swimming into Mediterranean Sea. Here's what happened next

Cars plunged into the sea by accident is nothing new to us, and a Skoda Karoq has joined the list. The incident occurred on Friday on the island of Aegina, located near the Greek capital Athens, when a white Skoda Karoq SUV somehow rolled off the edge of the port and ended up in the Aegean Sea. However, no one was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. Later bathers formed a human chain to pull the SUV out of the water.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jun 2023, 13:55 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Skoda Karoq somehow rolled off the edge of the port, ending up in the Aegean Sea. (Image: TikTok/@maraislabonita)
The Skoda Karoq somehow rolled off the edge of the port, ending up in the Aegean Sea. (Image: TikTok/@maraislabonita)

Enikos, a Greek publication, has reported that once the locals became aware of the SUV in the water, they promptly located a boat and towed it to safer waters before it could sink. When the boat couldn't transport the compact SUV to the shore due to the shallow depth of the beach, the locals formed a human chain and carefully pulled the Skoda SUV out of the water.

Also Read : New-gen Skoda Kodiaq teased as it enters production. India launch likely in 2024

Watch: Skoda Karoq facelift SUV: First Look

The incident was captured on camera and soon went viral on social media. The video shows how several individuals in their bathing suits pushing the Skoda SUV towards the beach while another large group of people collaboratively drag it using a tow rope. The SUV was finally brought to the dry land successfully through their collaborative efforts.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Karoq (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Skoda Karoq
₹24.99 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Maruti Suzuki Evx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Evx
₹20 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
₹ 21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier Ev
₹22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier Ev
₹22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Superb (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Superb
₹ 31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The reason why the Skoda Karoq ended up in the sea was unknown. However, the TikTok video suggests that the driver forgot to use the handbrake, which sounds unlikely, though, as the Skoda Karoq has an automatic electronic handbrake as a standard feature. A reason behind the incident could be that the SUV was a DSG automatic gearbox equipped one, and the driver somehow forgot to engage the Park mode of the vehicle while parking the SUV.

It is not known what happened to the Skoda SUV, but there is hope that it can be salvaged due to the prompt actions of the local volunteers who swiftly recovered the vehicle from drowning.

First Published Date: 11 Jun 2023, 13:55 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city