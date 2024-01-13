Skoda Auto Volkswagen India clocks cumulative sales of 1,45,713 units in 2023

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India announced on 12th January that they have clocked a cumulative sales of 1,45,713 units in 2023. This figure includes domestic sales and exports. The domestic sales soared past the 1,00,000 units milestone for the second year in a row. There has been consistent demand for the group which includes Skoda , Volkswagen , Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini.

The group delivered more than 10,000 cars in December 2023. The domestic sales stood at 1,01,465 units, while 44,248 units were exported. The key contributed to the substantial volumes was the made-in-India products of Skoda and Volkswagen that are based on the MQB-A0-IN platform.

Luxury Brands like Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini, continue delivering performance with double-digit sales growth. The exports reported a YoY growth of 32 per cent with 44,248 units shipped from India. The next target for the group is to start exports to Vietnam and penetrate the ASEAN market.

Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India commented, "In 2023, we demonstrated that our determination and commitment to excellence allowed us to maintain a course of consistent growth. Our Made-in-India models have become synonymous with world-class quality, robustness, style, driving dynamics and safety. Meanwhile our luxury range continues to perform strongly and create records.

Powering Ahead in 2024, we are looking at reaching more customers in India and expanding our reach in the international market. Further advancing this goal, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India is strategically placed to support the Group’s ASEAN market strategy. For this, we have launched the Parts Expedition Centre at the Chakan facility in Pune to support locally-manufactured parts supplies for production in Vietnam starting from 2024. These initiatives represent major strides toward expanding our market presence on a broader scale.

We remain committed to diversifying our offerings with an enhanced mix of Electric (BEV) and ICE models which will be offered to our valued customers via the Group’s over 590 touchpoints across India. This approach ensures that Škoda Auto Volkswagen India continues to drive progress, innovation, and customer satisfaction across all fronts." he added further.

