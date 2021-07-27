Skoda aims presence across 100 cities in India as part of Kushaq launch strategy

Skoda Auto India is planning to scale up its presence in India after the launch of its latest offering Kushaq SUV. The Czech carmaker issued a statement on Tuesday, saying it is flooded with requests for new showrooms across India after Kushaq SUV received huge response from different parts of the country.

Skoda said it has received more than 200 applications dealerships post the Kushaq launch. The carmaker aims to reach more than 170 customer touchpoints, including sales and after-sales facilities, by August 2021; will cross 225 by next year.

Skoda launched the Kushaq SUV on June 27 at a starting price of ₹10.49 lakh. It will take on rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos among other mid-size SUVs in the market. Skoda got off to a brisk start with more than 2,000 bookings for Kushaq received within a week of its launch.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, said, "The launch of Kushaq stands testament to a new era for Skoda Auto in India. On the back of this world-class SUV, we had a clear vision of taking the Skoda brand to new and emerging markets across the country. I am delighted to share that we will be present in more than 100 cities from the coming month. Enhancing the ownership experience is a key pillar of our growth strategy and increasing our network presence is one of the important pillars to meet this objective."

With the help of these new centres, Skoda aims to adopt a three-pronged strategy of launching new products, introducing new services and building on its promise of customer centricity.

The 100 cities where Skoda plans to set its foot will include smaller cities like Sangli, Bhilwara, Faridabad, Panchkula, Navsari, Vapi and Hardoi, amongst others. This will enhance the brand’s existing presence in over 90 cities which includes Patiala, Sirsa, Ghaziabad, Alwar, Aligarh, Siliguri, Bhavnagar, Satara, Ahmednagar, Belgaum, Shimoga, Kannur, Alleppy, Dindigul, Karur, Nellore, Bhimavaram and many other tier II-III cities, apart from all metro and most state capital cities.

Kushaq is the only SUV Skoda offers in the Indian markets. Besides Kushaq, Skoda also offers Octavia, Rapid and Superb sedans for the Indian customers.