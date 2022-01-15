Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto News Shah Rukh Khan turns chauffeur for Indian women cricketers in new Alcazar ad

Shah Rukh Khan turns chauffeur for Indian women cricketers in new Alcazar ad 

While Shah Rukh Khan has been associated with Hyundai Motor India for decades and since the days of the first-generation Santro, the Korean car maker recently joined hands with the four women cricketers as well. The latest ad campaign is part of the same association.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Jan 2022, 10:33 AM
Screenshot from Hyundai Motor India ad campaign for Alcazar.

Hyundai Motor India has released a new advertisement campaign for its Alcazar model featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Indian women cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniyaa Bhatia and Shafali Verna. In the campaign, Shah Rukh Khan turns assumes the role of a chauffeur to ferry the celebrated cricketers.

And with competition in the sub- 20 lakh three-row SUV segment hotting up, Hyundai wants to leave no stone unturned to further underline the performance, feature and space credentials of the Alcazar.

Alcazar was launched in India in 2021 and has fared reasonably well thus far. Essentially an elongated version of the enormously successful Creta, the vehicle is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel motor and a 2.0-litre petrol motor. It also gets a choice between automatic and manual transmission, and between six or seven-seat layout.

While Alcazar fights against the likes of Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700, its newest competition is likely to come from Kia Carens that is scheduled for a launch in February. Bookings for Carens were recently opened at 25,000 with Kia betting big on the vehicle to take on competition.

Almost every single manufacturer in this space underlines the growing preference for larger families wanting to travel together in Covid times as a key reason to put forth products like Alcazar and Carens. Hyundai, in particular, has has a strong SUV game with Creta and Venue faring well. And it continues to back Alcazar to follow a similar trajectory as its smaller siblings.

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2022, 10:32 AM IST
TAGS: Shah Rukh Khan Hyundai Alcazar Alcazar Hyundai
