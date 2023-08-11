Ather 450X has a new variant. Check what is new about it

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 11, 2023

Ather Energy has launched 450X with a smaller battery pack at less price

Priced at 1.38 lakh, the new 450X variant comes equipped with a 2.9 kWh battery

Ather also offers the 450X electric scooter with a bigger 3.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack

Design-wise, the new variant is not too different from the existing 450X models

It runs on 12-inch alloy wheels wrapped with tubeless tyres

Braking is handled by a 20 cm disc at the front while the rear gets a 19 cm disc

In terms of performance, the new variant puts out 8.58 bhp of power and 26 Nm of torque

It has a top speed of 90 kmph and offers 111 kms of certified range in a single charge

It can recharge between zero and 80% using home charger in 4.30 hours
