Ather 450X has a new variant. Check what is new about it

Ather Energy has launched 450X with a smaller battery pack at less price
Priced at ₹1.38 lakh, the new 450X variant comes equipped with a 2.9 kWh battery
Ather also offers the 450X electric scooter with a bigger 3.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack
Design-wise, the new variant is not too different from the existing 450X models
It runs on 12-inch alloy wheels wrapped with tubeless tyres
Braking is handled by a 20 cm disc at the front while the rear gets a 19 cm disc
In terms of performance, the new variant puts out 8.58 bhp of power and 26 Nm of torque
It has a top speed of 90 kmph and offers 111 kms of certified range in a single charge
It can recharge between zero and 80% using home charger in 4.30 hours