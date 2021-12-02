Select Kia Carnival units recalled in the US. Reason? Slide doors may fly open

Kia has reportedly issued recall orders for a number of its 2022 Carnival MPV models in the United States over concerns that the locking mechanism on the side doors may be faulty, leading to these coming off. As per reports, a fault with plastic holders that are tasked to keep the sliding doors in place is suspected.

It is being reported that the faulty holders on the passenger-side slide doors on the Kia Carnival may prevent these doors from getting properly locked. When on the move, there is a chance that the sliding doors may fly open as a result.

Kia, however, does have a warning mechanism on the Carnival which alerts passengers in case the slide door hasn't been locked properly. There is also a warning symbol on the instrument panel for the driver in case the sound warnings are ignored.

Nonetheless, it is a potential safety risk that Kia is now looking into. Nearly 3,000 units of Carnival MPVs for the US market, manufactured between July 28 and October 14 of this year, are part of the recall order.

The latest recall follows on the lines of a previous reacll of nearly 2,750 units of Carnival for suspected damage to fuel rail tube.

With the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration (NHTSA) in the US keeping a close watch on car makers who may choose to ignore potential safety hazards in their vehicles, Kia may be leaving nothing to chance. Kia and Hyundai had been previously fined hefty amounts over charges it had failed to iussue recall orders to check possible faults in some of their respective models.