Select Hyundai cars available with discounts up to 1 lakh on year-end offers

Several automakers are offering lucrative discounts and offers on their cars as the current year comes to an end. Now, select Hyundai cars are being sold at heavy discounts and benefits as a part of the year-end offers. Read below to find out the best deals on Hyundai cars this December.

Hyundai Santro:

Hyundai Santro is available with benefits up to ₹50,000. There is a cash discount of ₹30,000 on Hyundai's popular tallboy hatchback, along with an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 and a corporate discount of ₹5,000. The base 'Era' variant attracts lower ₹40,000 benefits with a slightly lesser ₹20,000 cash discount.

Hyundai Grand i10:

Hyundai Grand i10 can be currently purchased with benefits up to ₹60,000. The offer includes a direct cash discount of ₹40,000, an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, and a corporate discount of ₹5,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:

Hyundai is offering split offers between the Turbo and other variants of the Grand i10 Nios. While the Tubo variants are available at overall benefits up to ₹60,000, the other variants are available with total benefits of up to ₹30,000.

Hyundai Aura:

The Turbo petrol variant of the Hyundai Aura compact sedan is currently being offered with benefits up to ₹70,000, while the other variants are available at benefits up to ₹40,000.

Hyundai Elantra:

The Petrol MT/ Petrol AT variants of the Hyundai Elantra are available with benefits up to ₹1 lakh/ ₹60,000, respectively. The diesel variants are being sold with benefits up to ₹30,000.

Highly popular Hyundai models including the Creta, Venue, and third-gen i20 have been left out from the offer list for obvious reasons.

Note: Offers and discounts may vary depending upon the dealer location. Actual offers may be different from what's mentioned above. Please contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for more precise information.