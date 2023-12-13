Second edition of Suzuki Matsuri Bike Fest to be held in Bengaluru on Dec 17

Suzuki Motorcycle India will organise the second edition of the Suzuki Matsuri motorcycle festival in India in Bengaluru on December 17. The second edition follows up on the success of the inaugural edition held in Delhi earlier this year. The motorcycle festival will be held at the JK Grand Arena in the city and promises a host of activities celebrating motorcycle culture. Tickets are now available on Paytm Insider, the company has announced.

Suzuki says the Matsuri festival stands as a community-building event to unite riders from diverse backgrounds. The event will host several experiential activities as well as a music concert with the top artists in the country including Rustom K Patel, Raghu Dixit and DJ Vijay Kumar U D.

Commenting on the announcement, Devashish Handa, EVP - Sales, Marketing & After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We are thrilled to bring our flagship event Suzuki Matsuri to Bangalore after a spectacular start in Delhi. This event is not just a celebration of Suzuki motorcycles but an opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the rich culture of motorcycling. We look forward to creating memorable moments and fostering a sense of belonging within the diverse motorcycle community."

The second edition of Suzuki Matsuri will include specially designed gymkhana tracks allowing attendees to test their skills on the motorcycle. There will also be a Zip Track, specifically catering to enthusiasts who like speed and adrenaline rush. The festival will also offer an Urban Enduro Track that will showcase the versatility of Suzuki motorcycles on a challenging urban course.

Furthermore, attendees will get a chance to engage with industry influencers with expert talks lined up, while an art and graffiti zone will showcase the creative side of motorcycling culture. Suzuki also plans to add a host of food options.

