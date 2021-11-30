Samsung develops new advanced auto chip for Volkswagen's infotainment system

Samsung Electronics has revealed new advanced automotive microchips in order to cater to the rising demand for such chips in modern-day cars, including supplying one for Volkswagen's cars that currently use chip developed by LG Electronics in their infotainment system.

The automotive chips have been developed by Samsung's logic chip design business System LSI, and it includes a chip that can enable 5G-based telecommunications for downloading high-definition video content during transit, and a power management chip that ensures a stable electricity supply.

The third chip is an infotainment processor that has the capability to control up to four displays and 12 cameras at once. Such chip has been mounted on Volkswagen's high-performance computer called In Car Application Server (ICAS) 3.1 which has been developed by LG Electronics' vehicle components business.

(Also read | Mercedes-Benz to upgrade to expensive chips to resolve shortage)

Demand for ‘high-tech’ automotive chips have been rising in the automotive industry to handle more entertainment consumption and increased electrical components in vehicles, Samsung said in a statement, Reuters reported. The electronics major plans to actively contribute to the growing industry and fulfill the rising demand.

Both Samsung and rival LG Electronics have been targeting the expansion of the global electric vehicle market and the quick electrification of vehicles as opportunities to grow in the high-tech chips and sophisticated components market.

Even automakers themselves have been planning to develop chips in-house to deal with the ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips and reduce dependence on other chip makers. Hyundai Motor last month announced that it plans to develop its own chips even though this will take a lot of investment and time. "The (chip) industry is reacting very, very fast…But also in our case, we want to be able to develop our own chips within the group, so we are a little bit less dependent in a potential situation like this," the company’s global COO Jose Munoz told reporters.

(with inputs from Reuters)