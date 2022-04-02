Royal Enfield sales up 2% in March

Royal Enfield announced sales of 67,677 motorcycles in the month of March 2022. The overall sales performance was marginally up against the corresponding month a year ago when the company sold 66,058 motorcycles. This coverts to a direct jump of 2% for the company in terms of year-on-year growth.

Out of the overall 67,677 units sold last month, 58,477 motorcycles were sold in the domestic market, while the rest 9,200 motorcycles were shipped out of the country for international market sales.

In terms of yearly growth, the sales slumped 2% as the company sold 6,02,268 units in FY2021-22, against 6,12,350 units sold a year ago. Moreover, the key highlight of the FY2021-22 sales was the export performance as the company closed the year with an all-time high 81,032 units, a growth of more than 100% over FY21 when the company shipped out just 38,622 units.

The company said that its domestic sales is on the road to recovery. “On the domestic front, Royal Enfield continued to mark a stable recovery backed by a strong demand for its products and a gradual easing out of supply chain constraints," the company said in a recent press note.

“As a challenging FY 2022 comes to a close, Royal Enfield is confident of riding through short term challenges and continues to remain committed towards its vision of becoming the first premium global consumer brand from India. The company has a strong product line up in store and firm strategic plans to meet its long term strategic objectives," the note added.

