Royal Enfield donates 2 Crores for Covid relief work in Tamil Nadu

The neo-retro classic bike maker from Chennai has announced on Tuesday that it has donated ₹2 crore to the Tamil Nadu government for Covid-19 relief work. Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari handed over the cheque to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

"Tamil Nadu is the home of Royal Enfield motorcycles and we are committed to support the State in all its efforts to combat the devastating second wave of the pandemic," said Vinod K Dasari.

The company operates three production plans in the state of Tamil Nadu in Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal locations.

"Our commitment to extend support to the state government today is being accompanied by a host of initiatives that Royal Enfield is undertaking in the region to extend relief to the community," Dasari said in a statement.

The company also said that it will continue to closely assess the situation and will also take further steps if required towards the relief and rehabilitation efforts in the long run.

