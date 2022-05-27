Rolls-Royce CEO says supply chain has become a daily concern 

Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Officer Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes stated the ongoing supply chain issues can lead to more delays in the case of some of its premium models. This delay can stretch to the second half of next year, according to him. As per a Bloomberg report, the recent lockdowns in China have compelled Rolls-Royce to import some parts by air. “Supply chain is something that worries us, I would even say daily," said Rolls-Royce CEO.

Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, Chinese officials have imposed lockdowns in various parts of the country which has again resulted in halts in production for various automakers. The Ukraine-Russian war also has stressed the already slim supply chain aggravating the issue to a more intense level.

Earlier this year, Rolls-Royce announced 2021 as the best sales year in 117 years, Rolls-Royce delivered about 5,586 luxury cars registering a growth of nearly 49 per cent. Rolls-Royce had also stated that it received numerous demands from regions mainly from China, North America and Asia-Pacific region. Models such as Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the new-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost were in high demand last year.

It was said that the pandemic may have attributed to Rolls-Royce's growth as customers who can afford a Rolls-Royce did go for one. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many splurged on expensive and ultra-expensive brands such as Rolls-Royce. Mueller-Oetvoes had stated during the announcement of the sales of last year that if one ordered a Rolls-Royce, the customer will have to wait to take the delivery from a year from the day of order. This is mainly because the ultra-premium brand handcrafts each model that has been ordered.

