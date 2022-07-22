Roads and traffic signs melt in UK as blistering heatwave scorches motorists 

HT Auto
The UK may have never had it this hot. A country that celebrates each time the sun shines bright, is now running for cover.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jul 2022, 12:16 PM
Authorities are asking travelers to check rail schedules and route conditions before stepping out of their homes in the UK. (Image courtesy: @networkrail)
Britons just can't fathom the record temperatures being witnessed in many parts of the country. Roads and traffic signs in many places can't withstand it. Local reports highlight how unprecedented heatwave conditions have caused roads in some parts of the UK to melt and traffic signs to morph into varying shapes. To put this into perspective, temperatures as high as 40 degree Celsius have been reported in some places with the road temperatures reaching as high as 50 degree Celsius.

The UK may have never had it this hot. A country that celebrates each time the sun shines bright, is now running for cover. And the infrastructure in place isn't suited to these conditions. UK's Mirror reported about a particular road in Stockport town in Greater Manchester starting to melt with motorists having to drive their vehicles on the sticky surface. A few highlighted how the melted tarmac was getting stuck in the tyre treads.

Elsewhere, rail and road signs have started to melt under the intense heat. This has led to several and severe disruptions on track and tarmac. Authorities are asking travelers to double check schedules and routes to ensure they are not inconvenienced.

Motorists in particular are also being urged to keep themselves hydrated and to keep car air-conditioning at all times. This is because there is a fear that the heatwave may pose a threat to drivers' attention and ability while on the move. In the rare case of an accident, a driver may also be penalized.

The heatwave is not just restricted to the UK as many parts of western Europe is currently in the grip of unusually high temperatures. Many parts of France and Spain have seen temperatures in the late 30s or even early 40s.

First Published Date: 22 Jul 2022, 12:16 PM IST
