Road transport ministry issues advisory to enhance safety on streets

Not just that, careless driving or behaving rudely with other road users can also lead to penalty, if caught.

There are various measures that the government has been taking to increase safety of road users while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has time and again highlighted the need for road safety. He has assured that road accident cases in the country will go down by about 50 per cent in the next three years by improving quality of roads as well as safety measures.

Separately, the Delhi government has initiated the 'tactical urbanism trials' at Rajghat to improve road safety and reduce accident fatalities. It is a part of the government's project to establish ‘zero fatality corridors’ on accident-prone stretches in the city.