HT Auto
Home News Road transport makes significant progress under Gati Shakti plan, claims MoRTH

Road transport makes significant progress under Gati Shakti plan, claims MoRTH

The government will focus on the expansion of national highways by 25,000 km across the country in 2022-23.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2022, 07:15 PM
NHAI has made video recordings through drones mandatory for all stages of national highway projects. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)
NHAI has made video recordings through drones mandatory for all stages of national highway projects. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Tuesday has said that it has made significant progress under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which aims at improving multi-modal connectivity and last-mile connectivity across India.

(Also Read: International Road Federation welcomes infra push announced in Budget 2022)

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The Gati Shakti is a digital platform that has been developed to bring 16 different ministries, including railways and roadways together in order to integrate planning and coordinate implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects for industrial clusters and economic nodes around the country.

MoRTH has said that under this plan, it plans to develop 22 greenfield expressways, 23 other key infrastructure projects and other highway projects. Also, it aims to build 35 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs), as part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana and other schemes of the ministry.

Some of the major Expressways and Corridors under construction currently include Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, Ambala-Kotputli Expressway, among others, the ministry has said in a statement.

It also said that some of the major key infrastructure projects under construction currently include Zojila Tunnel in Ladakh, roads to connect Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh, a major bridge over Middle Strait Creek in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, two-lane expansion of Lalpul-Manmao changing road in Arunachal Pradesh, among others.

The ministry has been implementing these projects through its agencies such as NHAI, NHLML and NHIDCL. It also claims that these agencies have kept pace with the work of implementing the 35 MMLP projects identified for development under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I.

The Union Budget 2022 has specially emphasised on boosting infrastructure investment, which is expected to help the demand in the auto sector to grow alongside boosting connectivity around the country.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2022, 07:15 PM IST
TAGS: highways MorTH national highways
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Road transport makes significant progress under Gati Shakti plan, claims MoRTH
Road transport makes significant progress under Gati Shakti plan, claims MoRTH
In pics: 2022 AlphaTauri AT03 is the curviest race car unveiled this F1 season
In pics: 2022 AlphaTauri AT03 is the curviest race car unveiled this F1 season
Volvo Cars receives triple recognition for its sustainability performance
Volvo Cars receives triple recognition for its sustainability performance
In pics: Lexus LFA successor electric supercar promises more than 700 km range
In pics: Lexus LFA successor electric supercar promises more than 700 km range
2022 KTM 390 Adventure launch to happen soon
2022 KTM 390 Adventure launch to happen soon

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city