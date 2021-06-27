Road trip from Delhi to Dehradun to get costlier from July 1. Here's why

People who will be travelling to Dehradun from Delhi via Meerut will have to pay more toll tax at the Sivaya toll plaza from July 1, making their journey costlier. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved to raise the toll tax up to ₹40, Live Hindustan reported.

The Siwaya toll plaza is located on NH-58 in Meerut between Delhi and Dehradun. The toll management team has already started preparing for tax collection at an increased rate. Though the government increases the toll tax rates every year in July, it had not increased rates at Sivaya toll last year in the light of coronavirus pandemic. However, this year, prices have been increased. "The rates of tax hike have been approved by NHAI. Tax collection will be started from July 1 with increased tax rates," toll plaza manager Pradeep Chaudhary told the publication.

The report also states that the toll company is facing losses due to Covid-19 and ongoing construction work on the highway.

The renewed toll rates are as follows -

Types of vehicles Normal rates Rate for locals Rate for locals (Commercial) Previous rate New rate (No changes) Previous rate New rate Car, Jeep, Van ₹ 85 ₹ 95 ₹ 20 ₹ 40 ₹ 45 Light commercial vehicles ₹ 155 ₹ 165 - ₹ 75 ₹ 80 Bus and truck ₹ 310 ₹ 335 - ₹ 155 ₹ 165 Multi-axle vehicle ₹ 500 ₹ 540 - ₹ 250 ₹ 270

In other news, FASTag electronic toll collection system has been implemented on the Yamuna Expressway, connecting Noida and Agra, from June . The implementation will take place after multiple delays in the past few months. Earlier it was supposed to start on April 1.