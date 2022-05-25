HT Auto
Residents within a 20 km radius of this toll plaza to get monthly passes: Report

The monthly passes will benefit vehicle owners of 45 villages, 19 sectors of Faridabad and 145 villages of Palwal.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 May 2022, 01:51 PM
The monthly passes will allow the vehicle owners of the local villages to move to and from the toll plaza any number of times. (Representational image) (AP)
The monthly passes will allow the vehicle owners of the local villages to move to and from the toll plaza any number of times. (Representational image)

Vehicle owners of around 211 villages and urban colonies of Palwal and Faridabad districts falling within a 20 km radius of Gadpuri toll plaza will get monthly passes for 315. These monthly passes will allow the vehicle owners in these villages to move to and from the toll plaza any number of times after recharging, reports The Tribune. The report cited Vibhab Sharma, project head of Delhi-Agra Toll Road (DATR) revealing this information.

(Also read: Govt aims to build 50 km highways totalling 18000 km in FY23, says Nitin Gadkari)

The report also says that DATR has launched a toll-free number for the villagers who want to avail this facility. The candidates who want to avail of the monthly pass will have to provide verified permanent address proof, an Aadhaar card and a vehicle registration certificate for getting the pass. However, DATR reportedly said that motorcycles, autorickshaws and vehicles related to agriculture will be allowed a free passage through the toll plaza on NH-19.

This strategy will benefit vehicle owners of 45 villages, 19 sectors of Faridabad and 145 villages of Palwal, claims the report. The project was initially proposed to be operational from 20th May. However, the date has been revised and renewed date is yet to be announced by the agency.

NHAI officials associated with the project are reportedly organizing a camp to issue these monthly cards to the eligible vehicle owners of the region. They can be reached through the toll-free numbers issued by DATR.

First Published Date: 25 May 2022, 01:51 PM IST
TAGS: NHAI national highway
