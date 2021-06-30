Renault to sell 9 electric vehicles out of 10 by 2030, launch 10 new EVs by 2025

Renault has revised its sales target for electric vehicles in an effort to catch up with its European rivals. The French carmaker said that it is aiming to sell 9 electric vehicles out of every 10 cars by 2030.

Renault Chief Executive Luca de Meo said the carmaker is also planning to launch as many as 10 new EV models in the next four years. Renault CEO claims that the new electric vehicles, based on purpose-built electric car platforms, will be much more cost effective EVs than what is being offered currently.

"Ten new electric models will be developed and up to a million electric vehicles by 2030from affordable city vehicles to high-end sporty vehicles. In addition to efficiency, we are using iconic designs such as the popular R5 to give electrification the Renault touch and make electric cars popular," said Renault CEO Luca de Meo.

Renault said it will combine three of its plants into a new entity, called Renault ElectriCity, and will produce 400,000 vehicles a year by 2025. According to a statement released by the Renault Group, the French carmaker will increase the efficiency of its electric vehicles through specially developed platforms for electric vehicles.

The CMF-EV platform, which will be used in the C and D segments in the future, will form the base of around 700,000 vehicles by 2025. The newly launched Renault MéganE, which go into production next year, is also based on the CMF-EV platform. Its low weight and ultra-modern thermal management promises the CMF-EV architecture to be able to return range of up to 580 kilometres.

In the B segment , the CMF-BEV platform enables affordable electric cars to be offered to a wide range of customers. Compared to the platform currently used for the Zoe, the costs of the CMF-BEV platform are 33 percent lower. The CMF-BEV platform allows ranges of up to 400 kilometres. The new, fully electric Renault 5 is also based on the CMF-B EV platform.

Renault had earlier planned to hit the target of 90 per cent vehicles to electric or hybrid by the end of the decade. However, according to the revised plans, Renault aims to achieve the target with only battery-powered electric cars.

Renault's revised EV targets come at a time when rivals like Volkswagen has amped up the EV game in recent times with the launch of ID.3, ID.4 vehicles. Volkswagen's share of the EV market in Europe soared to 25 per cent last year, higher than the share of the Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi alliance at 19 per cent.

The Volkswagen ID.3 is now threatening to dethrone Renault Zoe electric car, which has been the best-selling battery-powered electric vehicle in its segment in Europe.