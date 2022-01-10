Renault reveals more features of its upcoming Austral SUV

The new Renault Austral has entered its final stage of development, informed the automaker. Renault stated that the new SUV is set to undertake a series of tests called ‘Confirmation Runs’ where a fleet of around 100 of these vehicles will cover a distance of around two million kilometres.

Renault revealed that the Austral SUV will come with multiple powertrains options. It will have a petrol hybrid-only line‑up, a latest-generation E-Tech hybrid option, a 1.3 TCe unit with a 12V mild-hybrid solution and for the first time in the company's range, a 1.2 TCe unit with a 48V mild-hybrid technology powertrain. This range of engines will make the SUV a more performance-oriented car and will help in the reduction of greenhouse gas emission, informed Renault.

The Austral SUV will hence cover France. Spain, Germany and Romania to confirm the results of the previous checks that it underwent.

As the upcoming SUV will also feature a new CMF-CD3 platform, the tests will help the teams to approve the adjustments that it needs along with tweaks in driver assistance systems, sound-proofing and suspension systems in order to make the model ready for customers.

The Austral SUV will cover France, Spain, Germany and Romania to confirm the results of the previous checks that it underwent. The company conveyed that about 900 drivers will cover 6,00,000 km of open roads in real-life conditions while the remaining distance of 14,00,000 km will be covered on the track. Renault said that every time the automaker is about to launch a new model, it exposes the product to intensive trials to ensure quality and reliability.

Renault had mentioned earlier that this new SUV is primarily for the European market. The company, however, is yet to announce a date of unveiling and launch of the Austral SUV.