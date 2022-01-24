Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to jointly develop EVs, to reveal plans this week 

The Alliance, which includes the three carmakers, are likely to come up with five common platforms which are expected to cover 90% of EVs the companies aim to develop and launch by 2030.

French auto giant Renault and Japanese carmakers Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors Corp are soon going to work together to develop electric vehicles. The trio, known as Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, is expected to share their EV plans on Thursday, January 27. According to news agency Reuters, the three carmakers plan to triple their investment to jointly develop electric vehicles.

According to reports, the French-Japanese alliance are expected to invest more than 20 billion euros over the next five years. It is expected to come up with 30 electric vehicles which will be underpinned by five common EV platforms by the end of this decade. These five EV platforms are expected to be used for 90 percent of the electric cars these carmakers will produce till 2030.

The group already has developed four common EV platforms. One underpins EVs such as Nissan Ariya and Renault Megane EV. Another platform underpins cars from Renault’s Dacia and the affordable cars by Nissan and its China partner Dongfeng. The two remaining platforms are meant for micro minis, or “kei cars" in Japan.

The fifth platform, which is being reportedly designed by Renault, is likely to be used later. Called CMFB-EV, the EV platform is likely to underpin upcoming Nissan Micra EV as well as a new electric car from Renault soon.

The three brands are also expected to use common batteries and other EV components. This will significantly reduce battery manufacturing costs for the three carmakers. They are also expected to share solid-state lithium-ion battery technology, which is being developed by Nissan.

Earlier last year, Nissan had revealed it will accelerate its EV plans by launching 23 electrified vehicles by 2030. It aims to electrify half of its cars by 2030, including EVs and e-Power hybrids. Renault too has said it will be 100% electric in Europe by 2030.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published Date: