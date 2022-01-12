Renault India hits 1 lakh export milestone; Kwid, Triber, Kiger lead the way

Renault India on Wednesday informed it has exported one lakh units from its plant in the country to as many as 14 countries worldwide. Models like Kwid, Triber and Kiger are manufactured for the local market as well as for markets overseas.

Renault exports models from its facility near Chennai to countries in the SAARC, Asia-Pacific and Indian-Oceanic regions apart from South Africa and markets in East Africa.

Underlining how India has emerged as a hub for exports, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and MD at Renault India Operations adds that India-made models are finding greater acceptance than before. “This 1 lakh export milestone is a significant feat as it is a testament of our product focus that encompasses our expertise in constant innovation and in-depth knowledge of customer needs and reflects the customers’ confidence around the world in the quality, engineering and technology of our products," he said.

Kiger, in particular, has a lot of attention in the Renault India camp. Launched early 2021 to compete in the very lucrative but closely-fought sub-compact SUV segment. While it is one of the more affordable options in its segment, Kiger is also being exported to Nepal and South Africa with the company claiming a strong response in those markets for it.