Reckless or Fame-Seeking? Video of Lucknow woman's car stunt promts action

A video has surfaced on social media showing a woman hanging from the door of a moving car in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The video, posted by Vivek K. Tripathi on X, quickly went viral, prompting swift action from the Lucknow Police. The woman has been booked for her dangerous behaviour.

A video showing a woman hanging from the door of a moving car in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked outrage and raised concerns about road safety. Th

In the video, the car can be seen moving slowly along the road, with the woman hanging from the door. The driver of the vehicle is seen holding onto the woman's waist, seemingly trying to prevent her from falling. The video sparked outrage among social media users, with many condemning the woman's actions as reckless and irresponsible.

Tripathi, in his post, expressed concern about the incident and questioned the identity of the individuals in the car. He also noted the presence of an advocate logo on the vehicle. Following the viral video, the Lucknow Police commented on the post, stating that they had directed officials to investigate the matter and take necessary action. A case has been registered at the Sushant Golf City police station, and legal action is underway.

Also Read : Viral video of UP cops riding bike without helmet prompts challan

Social media users were quick to criticise the woman's actions, with many condemning her for endangering her life and the lives of others on the road. Some comments suggested that the stunt was an attempt to gain fame, while others criticised the woman for disrespecting the law.

The video, shared on March 12, has garnered significant attention, with over four lakh views, 1,300 likes, and numerous comments. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and responsible behaviour while driving.

First Published Date: