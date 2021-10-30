Top Sections
Explore Auto
Rajiv Bajaj's witty 'OATS' comment on EV startups gets reply from Ather
Managing Director of Bajaj Auto Rajiv Bajaj addresses media representatives at launch of Bajaj's first-ever four-wheeled vehicle RE60 in New Delhi. HT Photo/ Arvind Yadav

Rajiv Bajaj's witty ‘OATS’ comment on EV startups gets reply from Ather

1 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2021, 04:49 PM IST Prashant Singh

  • Rajiv Bajaj, MD at Bajaj Auto weighed in on the growth of the EV sector.

  • Bajaj's comment on Indian EV startups has received a reply from Ather Energy's Tarun Mehta. 

On the occasion of the launch of the all-new Pulsar 250 (Oct 28, 2021), Rajiv Bajaj, MD at Bajaj Auto weighed in on the growth of the EV sector and also fired a witty jibe at newcomers in the electric mobility segment. 

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto becomes most valuable two-wheeler company in the world)

Bajaj said that some of the volume manufacturers (TVS, Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield, etc) make most of the Indian two-wheeler industry. Bajaj went on to say that he would bet on BET (Bajaj, Enfield and TVS), “Champions eat OATS for breakfast". Here, OATS is referred to as Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Tork Motors and SmartE – the emerging new-gen of EV startups. Now the statement made by Bajaj has received a reply from Tarun Mehta, Ather Energy’s cofounder. Mehta took to Twitter posting "Must say, the OATS and BET acronyms by Rajiv Bajaj made my day today. Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes. Never a dull moment in this industry." 

(Also Watch: 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh)

Shortly after, Ather Energy's official handle, in a sarcastic reply, posted 'new line of products for a quicker and smarter start to the day'. Along with the tweet, the company also posted a picture of Oats, along with the tagline, "OATs for champions Recommended by experts."

  • First Published Date : 30 Oct 2021, 04:28 PM IST