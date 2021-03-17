Pure EV electric vehicles to get 25% high-performing li-ion battery

IIT Hyderabad-incubated electric vehicle startup Pure EV claims to have developed an EV battery that can deliver more than 25% higher performance compared to standard lithium-ion batteries. Also, the newly-developed EV batteries are claimed to have over 50% improved life cycle. Not only that, Pure EV claims that these indigenously developed batteries come with 20% less production cost.

This new battery technology would be used in all Pure EV two-wheelers including Epluto 7g, Etrance Neo, ePluto, Etrance Plus, and Etryst 350.

The EV startup is now claimed to be collaborating with global companies such as Momentive (GE Plastics) and Dow Chemicals to produce safe and high-performance lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. The global firms will supply advanced packing materials for high-performance lithium-ion batteries. Apart from that, other companies with which Pure EV is working include International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), which claimed to have developed cost-effective electrode materials for lithium-ion cells in India.

Commenting on these collaborations, Nishanth Dongari, founder of Pure EV and Associate Professor at Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, said that the startup is working on the development of highly-advanced and safer lithium-ion batteries for Indian environmental conditions through its R&D centre and in collaboration with these suppliers. “Through our relentless R&D focus over the last three years, we have been able to improve the battery performance by over 25%, improved life cycles by over 50% even as we have been able to reduce the cost of production by over 20%," he further added.

Rohit Vadera, CEO of Pure EV, said that this supply-chain collaboration with Dow Chemicals, Momentive, and ARCI will take Pure EV’s battery technology to its next level.

The lithium battery is the most dependable and commercially-viable energy storage medium for electric vehicles across the world. The advanced packaging materials are critical to avoid thermal runaway scenarios for the li-ion batteries, which could turn into catastrophic events.