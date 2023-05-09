Besides its eye-catching design, the most interesting feature is the body panel that has been built from plants
This is basically an L7e heavy quadricycle meant for city commuting promising 150 km range on a single charge
The first notable thing about the EV is the sculpted design along with large alloys, sleek LED lights at front and rear
A carbon fibre like texture at the body panels also grab attention
Liux claims the body panels have been built with sustainable biocomposite materials made from plants, linen fibres and bio-resin
The monocoque chassis and bodywork uses the sustainable plant-based material
Geko EV gets energy from a 13 kWh modular battery pack that provides juice to a rear axle-mounted motor
This battery pack is claimed as recycling ready and future proof from all the upcoming advanced technologies
Liux claims the Geko EV is currently in concept mode and production timeline alongside pricing is yet to be planned