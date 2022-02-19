Public EV charging stations increases by 2.5 times in these major Indian cities

India currently has around 1,640 public electric vehicle charging stations, out of which 940 EV charging stations are spread across these cities.

As India slowly adopts electric vehicles, the EV charging infrastructure also continues to grow. The Ministry of Power has revealed that the number of public EV charging stations has grown by 2.5 times across nine major cities in the last four months.

These public charging stations are located in major metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

India currently has around 1,640 public electric vehicle charging stations, out of which 940 EV charging stations are spread across these cities. According to the Ministry of Power, India added 678 public EV charging stations between October 2021 and January 2022 in these nine cities.

The Ministry of Power had issued the revised consolidated Guidelines and Standards for EV charging infrastructure on January 14 this year. The ministry said that the Centre has taken several initiatives to promote the manufacturing and adoption of electric vehicles in the country. With the considerable expansion in the public EV charging infrastructure, the electric vehicles have started penetrating the Indian market, it stated.

The ministry also said that the Centre has made 360-degree efforts to enhance public charging infrastructure by involving private and public agencies, which include the likes of BEE, EESL, PGCIL, NTPC among others. Many private organisations have also come forward to install EV charging stations.

In coming days, the Centre plans to expand the coverage to other cities in a phased manner. Oil marketing companies like Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum, have announced the setting up of 22,000 EV charging stations across cities and on national highways. IOC has committed to set up 10,000 EV charging stations, BPCL will set up another 7,000 EV chargers while the rest of 5,000 will be installed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

The IOCL has already installed 439 EV charging stations and plans to install 2,000 more over the next year. BPCL has installed 52 charging stations, while HPCL has installed 382 charging stations so far.

The Department of Heavy Industry has recently sanctioned 1,576 public charging stations for 25 highways & expressways which shall be located within every 25 km of range on both sides of these highways.

