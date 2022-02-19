HT Auto
Public EV charging stations increases by 2.5 times in these major Indian cities

India currently has around 1,640 public electric vehicle charging stations, out of which 940 EV charging stations are spread across these cities.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Feb 2022, 12:21 PM
EV charging stations in India has increased by 2.5 times in nine major cities. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)
EV charging stations in India has increased by 2.5 times in nine major cities. (File photo)

As India slowly adopts electric vehicles, the EV charging infrastructure also continues to grow. The Ministry of Power has revealed that the number of public EV charging stations has grown by 2.5 times across nine major cities in the last four months.

These public charging stations are located in major metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

India currently has around 1,640 public electric vehicle charging stations, out of which 940 EV charging stations are spread across these cities. According to the Ministry of Power, India added 678 public EV charging stations between October 2021 and January 2022 in these nine cities.

The Ministry of Power had issued the revised consolidated Guidelines and Standards for EV charging infrastructure on January 14 this year. The ministry said that the Centre has taken several initiatives to promote the manufacturing and adoption of electric vehicles in the country. With the considerable expansion in the public EV charging infrastructure, the electric vehicles have started penetrating the Indian market, it stated.

The ministry also said that the Centre has made 360-degree efforts to enhance public charging infrastructure by involving private and public agencies, which include the likes of BEE, EESL, PGCIL, NTPC among others. Many private organisations have also come forward to install EV charging stations.

In coming days, the Centre plans to expand the coverage to other cities in a phased manner. Oil marketing companies like Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum, have announced the setting up of 22,000 EV charging stations across cities and on national highways. IOC has committed to set up 10,000 EV charging stations, BPCL will set up another 7,000 EV chargers while the rest of 5,000 will be installed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

The IOCL has already installed 439 EV charging stations and plans to install 2,000 more over the next year. BPCL has installed 52 charging stations, while HPCL has installed 382 charging stations so far.

The Department of Heavy Industry has recently sanctioned 1,576 public charging stations for 25 highways & expressways which shall be located within every 25 km of range on both sides of these highways.

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2022, 12:21 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle EVs Electric car EV charging stations Indian Oil Corporation IOC Bharat Petroleum BPCL Hindustan Petroleum HPCL
Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

