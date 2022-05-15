Porsche Taycan Formula E safety car rolls on the streets of Berlin

The Porsche Taycan Formula E safety car offers an output of up to 560 kW (761 PS), making it the ideal choice as a Formula E safety car.

The Formula E World Championship safety car, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, took to the streets of Berlin recently to promote the upcoming Formula E championship. The vehicle accompanied the latest Formula E racing car from Alexanderplatz to Potsdamer Platz, and was driven by Portugal’s Bruno Correia, the FIA safety car driver.

On the Taycan Turbo S as the safety car, Porsche is offering distinctive design, which attracted attention and curious glances on Berlin’s streets. It features the colours of all eleven teams and symbolises the commitment of everyone involved in Formula E and the joint commitment to the future of all-electric motor racing as well as social values such as diversity and community.

The Porsche Taycan Formula E safety car offers an output of up to 560 kW (761 PS), making it the ideal choice as a Formula E safety car. With launch control, the flagship model of the Taycan range accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and gets a top speed of 23.4 – 21.9 kWh/100 km.

On the streets of Berlin, the Taycan Turbo S fits well as the city itself is at the forefront of electromobility and the innovative all-electric racing series lives up to this claim by using 100 per cent renewable energy for its doubleheader event at the Tempelhof Airport. Berlin is also the only city where the world’s first all-electric racing series has been a regular fixture on the calendar every season.

To convert the Porsche Taycan Turbo S into a safety car required the installation of a roll cage and racing bucket seats with six-point seatbelts as well as wire harnesses for the safety car lighting and the Marelli Logger System. Flashing lights were integrated into the bumpers while fire extinguisher and a high-tech communication system were also added.

