Porsche develops 3D printed bucket seats for Cayman, Boxster and 911 models

Porsche has announced that now it will offer a new 3D-printed bodyform full bucket seat for some of its models. These new bucket seats have undergone testing by a group of Porsche drivers which led the automaker to make some final fine-tuning before making it available for the market.

These 3D-printed bucket seats from the company will be available as part of the new performance parts offering from Porsche Tequipment. Porsche informed that these seats are suitable for various Boxster, Cayman and 911 models. The sportscar company also added that from February 2022 onwards, one can order these from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur as a standard feature. The seats will be integrated into the Porsche Car Configurator at this point too, shared Porsche.

The company conveyed that the 3D-printed bodyform full bucket seat is based on Porsche's lightweight full bucket seat and features a sandwich construction. It constitutes base support made from expanded polypropylene (EPP) which is bonded to a breathable comfort layer that consists of a mixture of polyurethane-based materials which is made using additive manufacturing. Following this, the components are clipped together. This innovative joining technology means that the seat generates no emissions associated with adhesives, added Porsche.

The outer skin of the seat is made of Race-Tex which is a non-slip material that will offer the user sufficient support in the seat. Its perforated surface will ensure improved passive ventilation. Porsche also mentioned that compared to conventional full bucket seats, this new seat is more than 8 per cent lighter.

The seats have a sharp look, however, the automaker informed that the main innovation lies at the central section of the seat. Parts of the cushion and backrest surfaces have been produced using a 3D printer and are available in three different rigidity grades which will give the user the freedom to customise the seat as per his or her specific needs.