Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki cars get costlier, input costs blamed. Check details

Maruti Suzuki cars get costlier, input costs blamed. Check details

The weighted average price increment in ex-showroom prices for Delhi across Maruti Suzuki models is 1.7 per cent, the auto major stated in a regulatory filing.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Jan 2022, 01:22 PM
Maruti Suzuki, the country’s top carmaker, has hike vehicles prices to partially set off the impact of rising input costs. (MINT_PRINT)

Maruti Suzuki on Saturday announced that it has increased the prices of its vehicles by up to 4.3 per cent with immediate effect. The carmaker attributed this to the rise in input costs, the impact of which it wants to partially set off. The prices have been hikes across the portfolio in the range of 0.1 per cent to 4.3 per cent.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 3.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The weighted average price increment in ex-showroom prices for Delhi across models is 1.7 per cent, the auto major stated in a regulatory filing. The latest price hike comes after Maruti hiked the vehicle prices three times last year. In January, the prices were hiked by 1.4 per while there was a hike of 1.6 per cent in April and 1.9 per cent in September, taking the total quantum to 4.9 per cent.

Last month, Maruti Suzuki had stated that it has been forced to hike prices due to the increase in cost of essential commodities such as steel, aluminum, copper, plastic and precious metals over the last one year.

The auto industry, in general, has been facing various headwinds such as the shortage of semiconductor chips and other parts. This also resulted in a 2% decline in production at Maruti Suzuki's facilities in December last year. The company produced a total of 1,52,029 units last month as compared to 1,55,127 units produced in the year-ago period. While the total passenger vehicle production was at 1,48,767 units last month, it was more in December of 2020 at 1,53,475 units.

Last month, Reuters had reported that production at Maruti Suzuki's two facilities in Haryana and in Gujarat were to remain affected with production being 80% to 85% of normal production. While demand for passenger vehicles in the country has bounced back post the second Covid-19 wave, production and supply has been a big concern for automakers.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2022, 12:51 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Maruti Ertiga Maruti Alto
Related Stories
Renault Kiger loses most affordable sub-compact SUV crown to Nissan Magnite
10 Jan 2022
Toyota to re-manufacture its vehicles by up to three cycles to increase life
10 Jan 2022
Hyundai, Mahindra bid for incentives under country's $2.4 billion battery scheme
15 Jan 2022
Hyundai in India, Toyota mostly elsewhere: Car brands most searched online
10 Jan 2022
Tesla price cut fuels EV sales in Japan
11 Jan 2022
Tesla second only to BMW now in premium car sales in this key market: Report
10 Jan 2022
Latest Toyota Land Cruiser scores top marks in crash tests. Watch video
13 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS