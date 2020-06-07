In order to accelerate customer engagement and kick start sales after record degrowth in the last few months due to lockdown, Hyundai Motor India has now announced attractive discounts and offers on its select models for the month of June. The company is currently offering special benefits ranging up to ₹1 lakh.

Its cars such as Santro, Grand i10, Hyundai Elantra, Elite i20 and Grand i10 Nios are currently being offered at very lucrative discounts, while other newer models including Venue, Verna, Creta and Kona, currently doesn't attract any special offers or schemes.

Hyundai Santro:

The tallboy hatchback can be had with total benefits of up to ₹30,000. This includes a direct cash discount of ₹10,000, exchange benefits of ₹15,000, as well as a special corporate discount of ₹5,000.

Hyundai Grand i10:

The Maruti Swift rival can be bought at benefits of up to ₹60,000 for the month of June. This amount includes a cash discount of ₹40,000, along with ₹15,000 exchange bonus and corporate discount of ₹5,000. On the Grand i10 NIOS, the cash discount is ₹10,000 along with an exchange bonus of ₹10,000. The special corporate offer on this hatchback is of ₹5,000. It is also offered with Hyundai's 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty as well as 3-year road-side assistance.

Hyundai Elite i20:

The Korean auto major is offering benefits up to ₹35,000 on the i20 premium hatchback. The amount includes a total cash discount of ₹15,000. The corporate discount is of ₹5,000, while the exchange bonus is also of ₹15,000.

Hyundai Elantra:

The new discount and offer list also includes Hyundai's Elantra. The Honda Civic rival can be had with total benefits of up to ₹1 lakh. It's offered with ₹40,000 of cash discount, and ₹20,000 of corporate benefits. The exchange benefits on the Elantra are up to ₹40,000.

Besides this, models such as Aura, Venue, Verna, Creta and the Kona, are not part of any offers currently.