Piaggio introduces its all-electric Ape E-City auto in these two Indian cities

Piaggio India has recently announced the launch of its all-electric three-wheeler, the Ape E-City, in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode cities. For the record, Piaggio has already launched its battery powered three-wheeler range in India around the end-2019, however, it previously went on sale in Kochi. Now, the company has added two new cities to the electric auto's market. The Ape E-City is the first electric auto in the country to feature swappable battery technology. It has been priced at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in Kerala.

"We are very happy to launch Ape E-City for Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode market. We feel that there is a growing demand for electric autos which can give a better experience to commuters and tourists and increase the earnability of auto drivers. I feel E-City will further boost the employment opportunities for the people of Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode," said Malind Kapur, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Channel Development, Piaggio Vehicles.

The Ape E-City comes with a 4.7 kWh lithium-ion battery and offers around 70-80 km full charge range. In terms of features, it offers a digital instrument cluster which is first-in-class and displays informatics such as speed, state of charge, drive modes, service alerts, economy mode and more. The e-auto also comes with an automatic gearbox, and doors for additional safety.

Piaggo India sources batteries for its Ape E-City range of electric autos from Sun Mobility. The Ape E-City customers can also visit Sun Mobility's dedicated touchpoints and swap the discharged batteries with fully charged ones.

"With this launch, we are confident of maintaining and strengthening our brand presence not only in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode but across Kerala," Kapur added.