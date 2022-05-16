Petrol price biting? UK Minister says ‘get better job’, invites massive ire

She could have suggested increased use of mass transport options. She could have promoted cycling where and when possible. She at least could have listed out cars with best fuel mileage figures, at the very minutest least. But UK Minister Rachel Maclean chose to suggest people get better-paying jobs or work for longer hours during a media interaction which focused on rising cost of inflation in the country and where the issue of soaring fuel prices was also highlighted.

According to The Sun, Maclean was widely slammed for suggesting that those complaining about rising cost of living ought to work longer or get better jobs. She reportedly said that the government wants, in the long term, for people to have higher-paying jobs. The other alternative was working for longer hours. “We do have these short-term pressures on us that we're all aware of. But over the long-term we need to have a plan to grow the economy and make sure that people are able to protect themselves better, whether that is by taking on more hours or moving to a better-paid job," she was quoted as saying. 'These are long-term actions but that is what we are focused on as a Government."

Maclean, in her defense, did mention that the idea wasn't for everyone to hunt for alternate or additional jobs but that the option may be suitable for many. It wasn't a good enough defense.

The criticism was swift as it was severe. While political opponents thrashed the views, some even calling it ludicrous, others highlighted how the country's political class was way out of touch with ground realities. The backlash from people at large on social media was even more severe.

