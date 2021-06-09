Petrol price is all set to hit the three figure mark in Bengaluru and Hyderabad after reaching the milestone in Mumbai recently. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fifth time this month as the oil companies revised the prices of these fuel by 25 paise per litre.

The latest hike means that Bengaluru will now have to shell out ₹98.75 per litre for petrol and ₹91.67 per litre for diesel. It will be more costly if you are in Hyderabad , where petrol price has been revised to ₹99.31 per litre and diesel hiked to ₹94.26 per litre.

Earlier , petrol price breached the three-figure mark in Mumbai. After Wednesday's hike , Mumbai will have to pay ₹101.76 per litre for petrol , while diesel will cost ₹93.85 per litre.

The costliest place to buy a litre of petrol in India is Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan , where the fuel comes at a price of ₹106.64 per litre. Diesel is not too far away , as Sri Ganganagar braces itself with the dubious record of both petrol and diesel hitting Rs-100 mark soon. A litre of diesel now costs ₹99.50 here.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹95.56 per litre while diesel price has been increased to ₹86.47 litre today. In Kolkata , the price of petrol is now revised to ₹95.52 per litre , and diesel to ₹89.32 per litre. In Chennai , petrol will now cost ₹96.94 per litre and ₹91.15 per litre for diesel.

India has seen as many as 22 fuel price hikes since May 4 when the oil companies - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) , Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) - began revising prices upwards. The spate of hike came after a 66-day pause between March 24 and May 3 , when assembly polls were held in five states.

The recent series of hikes has shot up petrol price by more than ₹5 per litre , while diesel price has gone up by ₹5.56 per litre. The difference in prices in different cities may vary on the basis of freight charges , local taxes , and VAT.

Meanwhile , Crude oil prices also shot up today after positive outlook of global demand recovery. US WTI crude futures for July breached the $70 mark again to trade at $70.25 per barrel. Brent crude futures for August were at $72.58 per barrel.